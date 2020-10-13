The Wild Horse fire, burning on Fort Carson west of Colorado 115 and south of Colorado Springs, grew to 670 acres as of Tuesday morning, according to a news release from Brandy Gill, a spokeswoman for Fort Carson.
Firefighters had 10% of the fire contained and plan to focus on extinguishing hot spots within the fire's perimeter, Gill said.
Helicopter crews were expected to drop buckets of water on the fire along Colorado 115 throughout the day Tuesday. The highway was expected to stay open, unlike Monday when fire efforts prompted a 3-hour closure of the highway. Fort Carson crews used UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters in that area to keep the fire from jumping to the west side of the highway.
When the fire first erupted crews from Security, Colorado Springs, Cimarron Hills, CSU Utilities, U.S. Forest Service, Tri Lakes, Wescott, Palmer Lake and El Paso County Wildland were helping the Army fight the fire.
Now the teams responding are all Fort Carson based except for one U.S. Forest Service crew of the Pikes Peak District.
Smoke and fire from the interior parts of blaze will be visible from the road, but there was no danger to people or infrastructure as of Tuesday morning, officials said.