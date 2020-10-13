The Wild Horse Fire, burning on Fort Carson along Colorado 115 south of Colorado Springs, has reached 40% containment, said Fort Carson spokesman Eric Parris.
Fire crews spent Tuesday tamping down hot spots inside the fire's perimeter and will remain alert for new ones that might arise, Parris said.
Fort Carson crews used bucket drops from UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to assist the firefighters on the ground Tuesday. The helicopter crews will remain on standby to assist as needed, Parris said.
Colorado 115 is expected to stay open, although Parris said commuters can expect to see smoke along the highway for the next couple of days.
When the fire erupted, crews from Security, Colorado Springs, Cimarron Hills, Colorado Springs Utilities, U.S. Forest Service, Tri Lakes, Wescott, Palmer Lake and El Paso County Wildland were helping the Army fight the fire.
Now, the teams responding are Fort Carson based, Parris said.
"All firefighting assets external to Fort Carson have been released," Parris said.
Fire officials said there is no danger to people or infrastructure on the installation.