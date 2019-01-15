The wife of a former Fort Carson soldier who was shot and killed outside of his father’s Michigan home on Dec. 31 has been charged with his murder.
Spc. Kemia Hassel, 22, was arrested by Berrien County officials on Saturday, the Associated Press reported on Monday, and is currently in county jail on a charge of murder of a family member with a gun, according to court records.
Sgt. Tyrone Hassel III, 23, was killed on New Year's Eve in St. Joseph Township. Tyrone Hassel III, a wheeled vehicle mechanic, had made a permanent change-of-station move to Fort Stewart from Fort Carson in December. The couple has a 2-year-old son.
Law enforcement officials received a tip that led to Hassel’s arrest, according to a Friday release from the St. Joseph Township Police Department.
Kemia Hassel was arraigned Monday on a charge of first-degree premeditated murder while her boyfriend is in jail in Georgia awaiting extradition to Michigan to face the same charge, Berrien County Prosecutor Michael Sepic told the Detroit Free Press.
"The motive for the two to plot Sgt. Hassel’s death may have been to continue their relationship and reap the Army’s death benefit from his murder," Sepic said in a Detroit Free press story.
Hassel called 911 on New Year’s Eve to report a shooting that involved Tyrone Hassel III just after leaving a family dinner. The soldiers had been visiting Tyrone Hassel’s family in Michigan on holiday leave.
“Everybody loved him,” Tyrone Hassel Jr., the soldier’s father, told Fox 17 after the murder. “Nobody hated him that I can think of. I don’t know why this happened.”