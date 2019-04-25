Barbara looked across a crowded room in Dallas and caught the eyes of a tall, broad-shouldered man. She kept looking at him. He kept looking at her. Soon, the man approached, and they embarked on small talk. It was early 1960.
Tell me, she said, about your job.
Forrest Gregg answered in hushed voice, barely heard above the party noise.
“I work for a lumber company,” he said. “And I play football on Sundays.”
Gregg was one of the finest players in the NFL, a dominating offensive lineman on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but Barbara had only a vague sense the National Football League existed.
“Everybody thinks I married a football player because he was football player,” she says.
She shakes her head. Football had nothing to do with her overwhelmed state.
“I looked at his eyes and that was it for me,” she says.
Barbara is sitting on the edge of her couch in the living room of her home a few hundred yards from Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. For 18 years, since moving into this home, she’s sat here with Forrest nearby in his favored leather chair.
Almost always, they held hands. While reading. While watching TV. While talking. While sitting in blissful silence.
At 2:20 a.m. on April 12, the epic romance born in a crowded Dallas party ended in a room at Penrose Hospital. Forrest, 85, died in Barbara’s arms.
“You’re never ready for death,” she says. “No way.”
After that party in Dallas, Barbara kept thinking about Forrest. She was absolutely smitten and just as absolutely distraught. They had not exchanged information. No way, she told herself, will we ever meet again.
Three days later, she was sitting at a bus stop on Henry Hines Boulevard in downtown Dallas when she saw Gregg leaving the lumber office where he worked.
Fate, again, blessed them.
They walked to a coffee shop for a long talk. She was from a family of 11 children. So was he.
She was 18. “I kind of said I was 19,” she says with a soft laugh. He was 26. They talked in a coffee shop in February. They married in a happy flash July 12.
A few days later, newlywed Gregg reported to Packers training camp in Green Bay. He had been second-team All-NFL in 1959 and was heading into the prime of his career. Between 1960 and 1967, he would be named first-team All-NFL seven times and win five NFL titles.
Barbara knew little about football but wanted to share a vital slice of her husband’s life. At night when he returned from practice, they watched game film on a white sheet taped to a wall in their apartment. They watched for hours.
Gregg possessed one of the game’s ultimate minds. He later would coach the Cleveland Browns and Packers and directed the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl. He taught Barbara the intricacies of the game.
She watched, with freshly educated eyes, the most athletic, dominating offensive lineman of his era. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Gregg was undersized, even in his era, but his obsession with detail lifted him to greatness. Coach Vince Lombardi called him the best player he ever coached.
And yet ...
Football added to the trials of Forrest’s final decade. Doctors told the Greggs repeated blows to the head played a role in his Parkinson’s, which left Forrest with halting speech and shaking hands.
“Forrest did exactly what he wanted to do,” Barbara says. “. . . And I loved the game. Only a few of the wives loved the game. I loved the game.”
But, she said, she would “have to discourage” children from playing football. She donated Forrest’s brain to Boston University’s CTE center for research, honoring her husband’s wishes.
She looks around the big room. Halfway up the stairs hangs a framed football photo from the 1960s. Forrest’s face is covered with mud, but his joy radiates, even through the grime.
“There were two Forrests,” she says. “There was the intense football player. And there was the gentlest, sweetest husband anybody could ever have had. And, I mean it, a perfect father.”
Barbara was sick after Karen, their first child, was born, and Forrest eagerly took charge of virtually all chores. He was so overwhelmed and so transfixed by his baby girl, he forgot to eat. He lost 10 pounds.
The chair where he sat is empty, and Barbara closes her eyes as she thinks back to football player, tender of babies and husband.
“He’s my life,” she says, using the present tense.