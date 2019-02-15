Illness forced an eastern El Paso County school district and a network of Colorado Springs charter schools to close Friday.
James Irwin Charter Schools were closed "due to the level of illness among both staff and students," says a message from CEO Jonathan Berg. "This will give a longer weekend which we hope will break the current cycle of illness, and give us time to deep clean and disinfect our schools."
Nearly 2,000 students attend the charter schools' five campuses.
About 315 students attend Miami-Yoder School District JT-60, which were closed "due to numerous staff and student illnesses," an alert says.
In Colorado Springs School District 11, the Pikes Peak region's largest district, some students stayed home from school this week with the flu, but the illness isn't "widespread," said spokeswoman Devra Ashby.