Best Of 2107 - "James Irwin Charter" (copy)
Caption +

All five of James Irwin Charter School's campuses, including this one on Astrozon Boulevard, were closed Friday because of widespread illness. Gazette file photo.

 Jeff Kearney
Show MoreShow Less

Illness forced an eastern El Paso County school district and a network of Colorado Springs charter schools to close Friday.

James Irwin Charter Schools were closed "due to the level of illness among both staff and students," says a message from CEO Jonathan Berg. "This will give a longer weekend which we hope will break the current cycle of illness, and give us time to deep clean and disinfect our schools."

Nearly 2,000 students attend the charter schools' five campuses.

About 315 students attend Miami-Yoder School District JT-60, which were closed "due to numerous staff and student illnesses," an alert says.

In Colorado Springs School District 11, the Pikes Peak region's largest district, some students stayed home from school this week with the flu, but the illness isn't "widespread," said spokeswoman Devra Ashby.

Tags

Ellie is a crime and breaking news reporter. She's a proud Midwesterner, stationery hoarder and Earl Grey tea enthusiast. After interning at The Gazette in 2015, she joined the newspaper's staff in 2016.

Load comments