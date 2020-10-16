Widefield School District 3's superintendent and assistant superintendent will retire at the end of the school year, the district announced Friday.
"I am honored to have served our students, staff and community for 30 years," Superintendent Scott Campbell said in a press release from the district.
Campbell has served as superintendent since 2014 and has worked in the district for more than 30 years, according to the release. He is the first staff member in the district to serve as a student teacher, teacher, assistant principal and principal in the same building. He previously worked as a science teacher and principal at Janitell Junior High School before becoming principal at Mesa Ridge High School. He later worked as executive director of educational services and assistant superintendent.
Assistant Superintendent Joe Garrett began his career in the district nearly 30 years ago at Watson Junior High School, where he was a teacher, counselor, assistant principal and principal. He also worked as a principal at Mesa Ridge High School for seven years and holds the distinction of being the longest-serving principal there, according to the news release. He also worked as executive director of secondary student learning and achievement.
“I came to Widefield 29 years ago searching for a teaching position," Garrett said in the release. "Little did I know I would not only find a position, but a home. I will deeply miss our students and learning community, but I leave knowing the commitment of our staff will always be centered on creating and fostering opportunities for all."
The district's Board of Education is interviewing internal candidates to select a new superintendent, the district said in a release.