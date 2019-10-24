All schools have computer science classes, but the new Grand Mountain is thought to be the first pre-K-8 school in the nation to integrate computer science into all subjects.
Grand Mountain, which opened in August in Widefield School District 3 with 900 students in preschool through eighth grade, kicked off its schoolwide computer science focus with assemblies Thursday.
What makes Grand Mountain different is “we’re engaging computer science not just as a topic but as a tool to learn other topics" said Kevin Duren, the district’s executive director of secondary learning.
Students will become so ingrained with computer knowledge that when working on a problem in math or history, for example, they will create a short code or develop a website to solve it.
“So instead of seeing computer science as something they have to learn with everything else, they’ll see it as a tool to solve problems,” Duren said.
At Thursday’s assemblies, students learned that computer science encompasses computer literacy, computer safety and computer programming.
They heard Denver Broncos cheerleader and Lockheed Martin aerospace engineer Morgan Yost say they can be a soccer player, a snowboarder, a dancer — and still be a computer scientist.
It's not nerdy, it's cool, she said, and applicable to everything from making gummy bears to her job of developing autopilot codes for spaceships.
"It's going to be used on anything you can think of," she said.
D-3's emphasis on computer science is extending district-wide, funded in part by Department of Defense Education Activity grants, which target schools that have high concentrations of military pupils.
A $1 million grant last year trained D-3 junior high and high school teachers in engineering, computer science and biomedical science. Another $750,000 just received is supporting Grand Mountain’s launch with teacher training, supplies, electronic devices and curriculum.
“What that money also does is allow us to make sure we don’t have spots in our district of ‘haves’ and ‘have nots,’” Duren said.
Computer science will give students exiting Grand Mountain a continuation of proficiency into high school, he said, and also provide all D-3 students with advanced computer fluency.
Computer science doesn’t only benefit students who want to work in the field, Duren said.
“I’ve known students who went to art school, graduated and ended up having to learn coding because their art has to be processed in the computer, and now they’re writing scripts and doing animation,” he said.
It’s hard to imagine what computer science looks like for youngsters who can’t read. Duren said kindergartners, first-graders and second-graders study algorithms, the language that tells a computer what steps to take to solve problems or attain goals.
“They do unplugged activities using flow charts, which gives them a way to start looking at the world,” he said.
Older elementary school students learn how to make a small robot scurry across the floor and activate a ball to navigate a maze using coding.
In examining the Oregon Trail in social studies, junior high students study how maps are scaled on a computer, see contours and elevations, view the trail from a bird’s-eye 3-D vantage and code a robot to traverse the trail.
“Students look at a computer as a consumption device to read and play games,” Duren said, “and we’re trying to get them to be not just consumers but to create something for someone else to consume.”
Computer science also has a wealth of job openings, Duren said. Some require credentialing, not a college degree, and last year D-3 began offering two certification tracks to high school students.
“This year we’re anticipating having a couple handfuls of students who will sit for that test and pass it,” Duren said. “Wherever kids want to go, there’s an avenue.”
Including D-3.
If there’s an IT job opening in the district, students who have completed industry certification will be able to apply, Duren said.