The Widefield School District 3 Board of Education has named a new superintendent to take over for current Superintendent Scott Campbell, who will retire at the end of the school year.
On Thursday the board approved the appointment of Kevin Duren, a 1987 Widefield High School graduate, Air Force veteran and the district's current executive director of secondary student learning and math achievement.
He will begin June 1.
"These unprecedented times have only built our capacity to do extraordinary things in the future," Duren said Friday in a press release from the district. "There is no better time to be an educator. We are confident, determined and committed to inspire, encourage, motivate and energize our students to achieve more than ever thought possible.
"I am excited for the opportunity to bring our students, teachers and community to the next level of success."
Aside from being a Widefield High School graduate, Duren also attended the district's King Elementary and Janitell Junior High, according to the press release.
While in the Air Force Reserves, he served six years at Peterson Air Force Base. He formally taught math and computer programming at Janitell Junior High and Widefield High School, then served as the assistant principal of Mesa Ridge High School.
He went on to serve as the assistant principal of curriculum and instruction at Widefield High School before being promoted to principal. Duren holds a bachelor's degree in math, with a minor in computer science, from Colorado State University, according to the press release.
Campbell has served as superintendent since 2014 and has worked in the district for more than 30 years, according to the district. He is the first staff member in the district to serve as a student teacher, teacher, assistant principal and principal in the same building.
He previously worked as a science teacher and principal at Janitell Junior High School before becoming principal at Mesa Ridge High School. He later worked as executive director of educational services and assistant superintendent.
Assistant Superintendent Joe Garrett will also retire at the end of the school year.