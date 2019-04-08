Just a year after Hillbilly Elegy became a runaway success, Imagine Entertainment acquired rights to a film adaptation. The project has been plodding along since then, with Netflix winning a bidding war in January to finance the $45 million film.
In its latest development, the adaptation of J.D. Vance’s bestselling memoir has finally signed its first star: six-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams. The “Sharp Objects” and “Vice” actress may finally win her first Academy Award for the upcoming role, Vanity Fair speculated.
But since it came out in 2016, Hillbilly Elegy has generated mixed reactions. If Adams finally wins an award for her role in the feature, not everyone will be pleased.
Erin Keane, executive editor at Salon and Louisville, Ky., native responded to the news in a piece titled, “Amy Adams probably will win her Oscar for ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ and that's a damn shame.” Keane called the story a “reductive” narrative that would play well with the self-satisfied Hollywood elite but would do no good for the Appalachians whose stories are told:
As historian Elizabeth Catte, who wrote 'What You Are Getting Wrong About Appalachia' partly in response to the eagerness with which an educated and affluent liberal audience embraced Vance's story, told me last year, 'They don’t understand, or perhaps they do and they dismiss it, but blaming poverty on poor people is a political opinion. These are people that would be mortified if they had to teach something out of Charles Murray’s bibliography, but they really love 'Hillbilly Elegy' and what it says about the poor.'