A burning candle, overheated electronics and untended fryer sparked three house fires Aug. 26, the Colorado Springs Fire Department has determined.
About 8 a.m., a candle left on the front porch at 903 S. Cascade Ave. started a fire that killed three cats, and a fourth that lived there wasn’t found. No people were in the house, which didn’t have functioning smoke alarms, the department said in a news release.
Just before 10:30 a.m., stacked computer and server components ignited in a poorly ventilated backyard shed, and flames leaped to the second floor and attic of a house at 1518 Chutney Court. The occupants all were outdoors when firefighters arrived.
Then, about 7:15 p.m., a man was frying food with peanut oil outside of his garage at 417 Maplewood Drive when the fryer caught fire. He ran back inside to tell his wife to get out, then dialed 911, the department reported.
Fire officials warned residents to be especially careful when frying food, to keep candles at least 1 foot from anything combustible and to ensure that a certified electrician or information technology specialist installs computer components.
