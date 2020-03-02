In southern Colorado, February started where January left off - warm and dry. Colorado Springs set a daily high temperature record of 73 degrees on Feb. 2. But by then end of the month, it became one of the top 10 snowiest Februarys since 1894, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Where is all of this snow coming from? And why has this year felt so different and unpredictable?

It's likely that snow bands are to blame.

Meteorologist Klint Skelly, from the weather service in Pueblo, said that it's the changing of the seasons that causes a layer of instability, and that made the recent storms in February more convective than normal storms.

In the winter, especially convective weather turns into intense localized snow storms called snow bands, Skelly said.

The more convective a storm is, the more unpredictable. These snow bands are similar to a thunderstorm in a way that they are very difficult to pinpoint their location.

Meteorologist Matt Meister from Fox 21 News agreed and added that the unpredictability of snow bands combined with living on the side of a "fourteener" makes for some very different weather patterns for the city.

"Sometimes a certain neighborhood may be hit with 2 to 3 inches of snow, while another, five miles down the road could have gotten none," Meister said.

This localization of a snow storm, called a snow squall, can lead to difficulties when trying to inform the public of upcoming storms, but should be taken seriously. Read more about snow squalls here.

KKTV meteorologist Sydney Jackson said that weather teams can usually "pinpoint a general area and focus on impacts so everyone is prepared."

Jackson also stressed the importance of treating snow bands like thunderstorms, as they are unpredictable and can create intense storms very quickly.

February was in general a snowy one for Colorado Springs, coming in as the eighth snowiest February on record, with 12.9 inches total. The seventh snowiest February dated all the way back to 1913, when 14.5 inches fell in the city.

The entire state saw significant snow fall for February, with the Arkansas River Basin (which includes Colorado Springs) sitting at 114% of normal levels for snow pack, according to the weather service.

Last year, February snow totals topped at 6.1 inches in Colorado Springs, the weather service said

Typically, March is the snowiest month of the year in Colorado Springs. On average, the city gets 8.1 inches of snow during the month, the weather service reports.

As of 10 p.m. Sunday, the weather service measured 3 inches of snow at the Colorado Springs Airport, the city's official measuring site. Other parts of the city received around 6 inches of snow. That means the city has already received about 1/5th of its "normal" total precipitation during March on day one.