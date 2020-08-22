This is a tale of two cities, Denver and Colorado Springs.
A few months ago, we asked our reporters in both cities to investigate how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted crime rates.
In Denver, Alayna Alvarez, a reporter for our sister publication Colorado Politics, found that shootings and killings were up 50% between January and mid-July compared with the same period last year, according to data from the Denver Police Department. At least 48 homicides had occurred as of Aug. 3. By that time in 2018 — Denver’s deadliest year in a decade — the city had recorded 36.
What was worse, the crime rates showed that many of the victims were young: At least nine kids have died by homicide this year, DPD reported.
Police Chief Paul Panzen blamed the rise on a perfect storm of crises. “We’ve had a pandemic with the flu of 1918; we’ve had economic strife with the Great Recession and the Great Depression; we’ve had civil unrest in the late 60s, early 70s. But we haven’t had them all at the same time,” he told Alvarez. “All of this divide that just keeps compounding on one another has really, I believe, contributed to the types of challenges that we are seeing in town.”
So how has the same perfect storm affected Colorado Springs?
Um, well, we don’t know really know. Police here can’t tell us exactly because they don’t make public the same information on crime that Denver does.
We have tried hard to get that information.
Our public safety reporter Olivia Prentzel requested crime data from the department on April 13, explaining that she'd like to see how the stay-at-home order/pandemic has affected crime in Colorado Springs. She received the stats for March and April about a month later, then re-requested a weekly breakdown so we could look at when the apparent spikes/decreases occurred in relation to Gov. Jared Polis’s orders to stay home. Prentzel did not receive that data until nearly two months after her initial request was made.
The data from March and April showed an increase in citations for trespassing of real property (about 60% increase), aggravated assault (31% increase) and weapons law violations (37% increase) compared to the same time last year. The number of citations issued for driving under the influence and impersonation were lower, by 36% and 37%, respectively.
But this data does not mean that the actual crime rate was higher or lower, Prentzel points out. An increase in citations could be due to a change in classification or change in policing. We needed more information from the Police Department to accurately report on whether crime rates were going up or down.
So, in July, we asked for data for May and June to see what those months look like so we have a better idea of the trendlines during the pandemic. We’re still waiting for that.
“This process is moving at a snail’s pace,” Prentzel told me.
Why do we already know what’s going on in Denver during the pandemic but not in Colorado Springs?
The overwhelming difference is that the Denver Police Department publishes their crime data in detail online. Reporters don’t have to rely on busy public information officers for the information, it’s just there for everyone to see.
On the Denver police crime map website, a city map shows exactly where crimes have occurred for any date range you want through Aug. 22, and what kind of crimes have occurred, including murder, robbery, aggravated assault, property crime, arson, larceny, burglary, auto theft, theft from motor vehicles, drug and alcohol offenses, public disorder offenses and even white collar crime. You can zoom in on any neighborhood in the city to see how many crimes occurred there and where.
On their open data set site, Denver makes available databases on use of force incidents, officer-involved shootings, response times for police calls, and uniform crime reporting by month, neighborhood, police district and City Council district.
There is also a crime statistics archive going back to 2010.
Doug Schepman, a spokesman for the Denver Police Department, told our Denver reporter: “We estimate that raw crime data has been publicly available through the Denver Open Data Catalog going back about eight to 10 years. That dataset includes the past five complete years of data and current YTD.
“Static crime reports have been posted to our website since approximately 2010.”
In other words, Denver has been doing this for 10 years.
Isn’t it time Colorado Springs caught up?
On the city’s coloradosprings.gov website, some crime data is available. “A limited amount of crimes that occur in the city as well as some calls made to the police are available on the site. There is also a police blotter that is updated daily,” Prentzel reports.
But the data is incomplete, so it is impossible to trace patterns over time. The website is nothing like the three comprehensive websites of crime information the Denver police have.
Police spokesmen and women in Colorado Springs have complained that we keep asking for more information and expand our data requests to get more detail, which is true. But we wouldn’t have to even make requests if comprehensive crime data was online for the public to see.
In the midst of the widespread protests of police actions, now is the time for transparency, a sentiment Chief Vincent Niski agrees with.
In a letter to the community on Aug. 10, Niski wrote: “As your chief of police, I will always be transparent and honest with our community— during both good and bad times.”
And, in an editorial Chief Niski wrote for The Gazette, he promised that, “As we move forward, we will be intentional in providing more information about your Police Department and how we serve you. The first step is developing a new public dashboard to show data on key policing actions."
Though specifics aren't clear yet, the external dashboard will include use-of-force data as well as calls for service, a police spokeswoman said. There is no estimated time for launch, yet. Chief Niski has told Prentzel they want to get it right and therefore don’t want to rush it.
Let’ s hope they look at the Denver websites as a model.
By 2023, much more information will be required by law from police, according to the police reform legislation passed recently by the state Legislature.
Beginning July 1, 2023, every local police department will be required to report the following information to the Division of Criminal Justice:
• All use of force by its peace officers that results in death or serious bodily injury;
• All instances when a peace officer resigned while under investigation for violating department policy;
• All data relating to contacts conducted by its peace officers; and
• All data related to the use of an unannounced entry by a peace officer.
The act requires the Division of Criminal Justice to maintain “a statewide database with data collected in a searchable format and publish the database on its website. Any state or local law enforcement agency that fails to meet its reporting requirements is subject to suspension of its funding by its appropriating authority.”
Beginning January 1, 2022, the act also requires public access to a database containing information related to a peace officer's:
• Untruthfulness;
• Repeated failure to follow P.O.S.T. board training requirements;
• Decertification; and
• Termination for cause.
When the people we hire to keep us safe can’t tell us journalists how dangerous our city is in real time, they are disrespecting not just us, but you citizens. We journalists are merely the representatives of the public's right to know what their police department is doing to keep us safe, a right that is now written into Colorado law.