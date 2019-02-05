WASHINGTON – There is one clear area where President Donald Trump has had a unifying effect on Capitol Hill: the color Democratic women wear to joint sessions of Congress.
The chairwoman of the Democratic Women’s Working Group, Florida Rep. Lois Frankel, is encouraging members to wear white to this year's State of the Union address as a shoutout to the voters who handed Democrats a majority in the House in the midterm elections and a reminder that they plan to make women's economic security a priority.
The color choice is also meant to honor the women's suffrage movement that led to the ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920.
"By wearing suffragette white to #SOTU2019 tmrw we’re sending a message to everyone that voted for @HouseDemocrats & delivered us the majority that we're working #ForThePeople, promoting the economic security of women & their families!" Frankel said in a tweet Monday.