The holiday season is in full swing, and that means we're entering prime powder time for ski resorts in Colorado, most of which have opened, and several of which are working to create mountaintop winter wonderlands for their guests this Christmas weekend. While a midweek cold front is expected to bring dangerously cold wind chills to the state, it should leave plenty of fresh powder in its wake. And, a weather warmup is expected just in time for people to hit the slopes for the holiday weekend.
Holiday highlights: Yurt dinners at Ski Cooper; Santa and ice carving at Crested Butte Mountain Resort; ice bars and rentable snow bungalows at Vail Resort (which is also serving a limited edition Rye Bourbon in celebration of their 60th anniversary).
News: Beep, beep! The Snowstang is up and running for the season. The CDOT bus service launched last Saturday and offers roundtrip service to Arapahoe Basin, Copper Mountain, Loveland Ski Area, Steamboat Springs/Howelsen Hill and Breckenridge. It runs on weekends, but won't operate on Christmas. Take a look at the full schedule and buy tickets here.
More weather: Starting Wednesday, sub-zeros temps, paired with wind speeds of up to 40 mph, will cause windchills to plummet to -20 to -50 degrees this week, National Weather Service says. The bone chilling cold should hang around until Friday.
Traffic: No major projects or closures are expected this weekend.