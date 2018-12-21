Whiteout is The Gazette’s weekly column on all things skiing, snowboarding and snow in Colorado’s high country. Each week, we’ll break down snow totals, storm and avalanche forecasts, special events in the mountains and ski industry news.
Colorado ski country is entering one of its busiest times of the year. Starting this weekend, lines at most resorts will be some of the longest riders will see, as a mass exodus out of the East Coast, Texas and other non-Rocky Mountain states descends upon the state.
Some locals try to avoid the resorts this time of year, opting to head into the backcountry. That being said, there's plenty of holiday cheer on the mountain, especially a white Christmas.
Take note that Colorado's snowpack is starting to lose steam, dropping from 106% to 96% statewide. After a snowy October and (for some parts of the state) November, the storm cycles are passing through less frequently. The southwestern part of the state is hurting the most – the region is more alongside the shrinking New Mexico snowpack than that in central and northern Colorado.
Surprise snow
A possible dry spell previously slated for this week and through the end of the month appears to be pushed out by periodic storm cycles, OpenSnow forecaster Joel Gratz wrote Thursday. A storm that hit the northern and central mountains Wednesday dropped upwards of 15 inches. Snow will likely fall again midday Saturday and early Sunday, with totals between 3 and 8 inches for most mountains.
Here's what Wednesday's storm delivered:
Breckenridge: 15 inches
Vail: 9 inches
Copper: 8 to 9 inches
Loveland: 7 inches
Aspen Highlands: 6 to 8 inches
Arapahoe Basin: 6 inches
Telluride: 6 inches
Winter Park: 4 inches
Telluride: 1 inch
Santa will be visiting resorts across the state this week, followed by dazzling New Year's celebrations. Be sure to check out their social media pages for the full list of events.
For Gratz’s full forecast, go to https://opensnow.com/dailysnow/colorado.
Backcountry beckonings
This week’s blustery storm formed wind slabs with newly fallen and old snow on east- and south-facing slopes, Colorado Avalanche Information Center wrote Thursday morning. In some areas of the northern part of the state, particularly Steamboat & the Flat Tops, slabs of freshly drifted snow were 2 to 3 feet thick and avalanche danger was considerable (3 of 5 on the danger scale), though it was expected to drop to moderate Friday.
A skier was taken to the hospital via Flight For Life this week near Jones Pass after he was caught in an avalanche and buried up to his neck, Colorado Avalanche Information Center reported. The terrain was steep, rocky and covered in snow blown from other areas. CAIC determined that the skier was waiting for his partner to descend in an unsafe area.
“We wish the victim of this avalanche a full and speedy recovery,” CAIC wrote in an Instagram post. “Our intent here is not to cast judgment, but to learn from this event, and help others from triggering similar avalanche in the coming weeks.”
For more information, go to https://avalanche.co.state.us.
Photo of the week
If you have a photo from your adventures skiing, snowboarding, ice climbing or another winter sport, send them to liz.forster@gazette.com.