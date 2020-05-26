A video of a woman in Central Park calling New York police on a black man who says he asked her to leash her dog has gone viral, and the woman has been placed on administrative leave.
The incident occurred Monday in the Ramble, a wooded area of Central Park where dogs are required to be on leashes.
Christian Cooper, who is black, said he was bird watching in the area when he saw Amy Cooper, who is white, with her dog. Christian Cooper wrote on Facebook that the dog was going "through the plantings." He approached the woman and asked that she leash the animal, he said.
The video had been viewed more than 20 million times on Twitter as of early Tuesday morning, shared by Christian Cooper's sister Melody.