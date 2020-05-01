House Democrats seeking Dr. Anthony Fauci's testimony next week on the coronavirus crisis have been rebuffed by the White House, which is blocking the nation's top infectious disease expert from appearing on Capitol Hill.
Democrats had invited Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House coronavirus task force, to appear before an Appropriations subcommittee examining the Trump administration's response to the global pandemic, which has killed more than 60,000 people in the United States alone.
Evan Hollander, a spokesman for the panel, said Friday that Democrats "have been informed by an administration official that the White House has blocked Dr. Fauci from testifying."
Next week’s House hearing was scheduled by Rep. Rosa DeLaura (D-Conn.), who heads the Appropriations subcommittee with jurisdiction over health care issues. The Wednesday gathering aims to examine the Trump administration’s handling of the global pandemic, even while the House remains in recess. House lawmakers are not expected back in Washington before May 11.