Last week, Breckenridge Mayor Eric Mamula was in Denver for an annual convention of fellow officials from Colorado ski towns.
“It was supposed to culminate in a dinner at Maggiano’s,” he said. “And then this news broke.”
News that COVID-19, or coronavirus, had come to the state. A man in Summit County, represented by four ski resorts including Breck, had tested positive for the flu-like disease sweeping the globe. He’d been visiting the slopes after previous exposure to the virus, it was announced.
For Mamula and his counterparts, the party was up.
“We decided we couldn’t (go to dinner) having fun eating and drinking,” he said. “So we all came home.”
The instance begged a question for onlookers: Would the world-famous mountains be the base of the disease’s spread in Colorado?
Not as of now. As of Monday, the state’s total “presumptive” cases are up to 12 and have been found elsewhere, with El Paso County accounting for one.
In Breck, “it’s business as usual,” the mayor was proud to report Monday, as spring break crowds funneled into his restaurant.
“But it’s early,” Mamula said on a morning that came with a stark economic outlook for the country. “I think days like today when the stock market’s down 2,000 points, there’s no doubt this is gonna start to have an impact.”
That was the warning of a consumer report that dropped late last week. In what has been a memorable winter — Breck was one Colorado resort celebrating record snowfall in February — an industry examiner warned of it turning memorable for the worse.
Inntopia, analyzing occupancy and reservations across Western mountains, forecasted “a one-two punch,” the first being fear. Wrote Tom Foley, Inntopia’s vice president for business intelligence: “There’s the fear of getting sick, the fear of being quarantined, the fear of making a travel commitment that’s canceled for any number of reasons, the fear of a lost investment, and the fear of the unknown.”
He continued: “Add sensationalism instead of calm, rumor in place of expertise, and a widespread disregard for scientifically based information in the age of social media and bloggers, and fears among consumers are heightened.”
The next punch is already winding up, Foley wrote: “downward market pressures potentially putting economic strain on consumers.”
Colorado ski representatives are combating fears with reassurance.
“The biggest thing is, all of our ski resorts are taking this serious and following all recommended guidelines from our health authorities,” said Chris Linsmayer, spokesman for Colorado Ski Country, the trade group representing 23 of the state’s destinations. “And the risk to the general public is low.”
In the world’s epicenters for coronavirus, the risk has been enough for ski business to close. The government-published China Daily reported industry losses in the country could exceed $1 billion. On Monday, Italy’s major ski resorts shut down lifts for the season.
Meanwhile in the United States, several “congregate settings,” as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention define crowded places, have been cancelled — as big as the South by Southwest entertainment festival and as small as outdoor gatherings in Colorado.
Over the weekend in Summit County, a snowshoe event for charity was called off. In Aspen, the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic will no longer be held April at Snowmass Village.
Resort representatives there on Monday were in and out of meetings about coronavirus. Pitkin County officials had announced 13 people in Aspen were showing “fairly mild” symptoms of the disease after contact with an Australian who tested positive upon her return home.
“At this point, we’ve not been notified as to whether she did or didn’t buy a ski ticket or take lessons,” said Snowmass spokesman Jeff Hanle.
He said the resort was fielding cancellations and at the same time welcoming guests who said they opted for Colorado over another, more infected country.
“It’s gonna be a mixed bag; we can’t predict the future with this,” Hanle said. “We’re preparing as best we can, staying in close contact with the health community, taking their guidance on what we should do. And at this point, that means business as usual.”
He voiced the same assurances of Snowmass’s trade group, calling the internationally beloved snow playgrounds no more vulnerable to outbreak than anywhere else.
“It’s new, it’s unknown, it’s scary, we’re taking it seriously,” Hanle said. “But think of it in terms of the flu. Do we see more of the flu in Aspen than in, say, Des Moines, Iowa? I don’t know.”
Vail Resorts’ properties “are operating normally,” read a statement sent in response to an interview request, while “continuing to take all appropriate precautions.”
That goes for Breckenridge, where the mayor remained cautiously optimistic.
“It’s the great unknown right now for everybody,” Mamula said.