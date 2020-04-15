- PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region.
Wondering where your coronavirus stimulus payment is?
There are an expected 80 million Americans who will receive their payouts, most of whom will receive $1,200, by Wednesday via direct deposit, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said during Monday's White House press conference.
For those not among that 80 million, the IRS launched a tracking tool Wednesday that allows people to see exactly when their payment will arrive, and whether it will be by direct deposit or check in the mail.
The "Get My Payment" tracking tool will require entering a Social Security number, date of birth and mailing address. Tax-return information from 2018 or 2019, if filed, will also be needed. Those who did file '18 or '19 returns, starting with the lowest-income earners, will have priority on payouts.
People who have not been required to file a tax return from the past two years will need to submit personal information on the IRS site in order to receive their payment.
Mnuchin stressed that the preferred method for payments is direct deposit in order to limit exposure during the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.
"We want to do as much of this electronically as we can," Mnuchin said. "It's very important in this day and age. It's more secure, and you don't have to go to the bank."
Another benefit to direct deposit is timeliness. According to CNN: "... it could take 20 weeks for all the checks to be mailed, Trump administration officials told lawmakers, according to a House Democratic memo obtained by CNN."
Those earning up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income will receive $1,200 for the coronavirus stimulus payment. Married couples filing joint returns will get $2,400 if their income does not exceed $150,000. People eligible for the stimulus check will receive an additional $500 for each of their qualifying children under the age of 17.
The payment amounts decline for Americans who make more than that. Anyone exceeding $99,000 (or $198,000 as a married couple) is not eligible.