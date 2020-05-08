The following is a list of COVID-19 testing sites currently operating in the Colorado Springs area.

(To see a map of community based-testing sites around the state, click here.)

UCHealth Testing Tent:

175 S. Union Blvd

Colorado Springs

Monday-Friday

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Peak Vista Testing Site:

3205 North Academy

Colorado Springs

Monday-Friday

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Centura Health Testing Center:

17230 Jackson Creek Parkway

Suite 120

Monument, Colorado

Monday – Friday

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Children's Hospital Colorado Testing Site:

The site requires a doctor's referral and an appointment. It also serving those it's own perioperative patients.

4125 Briargate Parkway

(parking lot of Briargate Outpatient and Specialty Care)

Colorado Springs

Open 7 days a week

8 a.m.-4:30 p.m

Kaiser/CDPHE Sites:

Call for location info

303-692-2700

Only for symptomatic first responders and health care workers

