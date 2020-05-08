The following is a list of COVID-19 testing sites currently operating in the Colorado Springs area.
(To see a map of community based-testing sites around the state, click here.)
UCHealth Testing Tent:
175 S. Union Blvd
Colorado Springs
Monday-Friday
9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Peak Vista Testing Site:
3205 North Academy
Colorado Springs
Monday-Friday
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Centura Health Testing Center:
17230 Jackson Creek Parkway
Suite 120
Monument, Colorado
Monday – Friday
10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Children's Hospital Colorado Testing Site:
The site requires a doctor's referral and an appointment. It also serving those it's own perioperative patients.
4125 Briargate Parkway
(parking lot of Briargate Outpatient and Specialty Care)
Colorado Springs
Open 7 days a week
8 a.m.-4:30 p.m
Kaiser/CDPHE Sites:
Call for location info
303-692-2700
Only for symptomatic first responders and health care workers