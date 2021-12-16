Wednesday's windstorm knocked down trees all over Colorado Springs, but a map released by the city shows there were pockets where the damage was more prevalent.

The city asks readers to report downed trees that are blocking the roadway using its free GoCOS app.

City of Colorado Springs crews will clear trees from public rights of way, but property owners are responsible for cleaning up their own debris and downed trees. Don't touch a tree that is in contact with a power line, officials warn.

Private trees that have fallen into public rights of way will be cleared and stacked on homeowners' property.

Colorado Springs has provided a list of windstorm recovery resources.