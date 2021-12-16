Wednesday's windstorm knocked down trees all over Colorado Springs, but a map released by the city shows there were pockets where the damage was more prevalent.

The city asks readers to report downed trees that are blocking the roadway using its free GoCOS app.

City of Colorado Springs crews will clear trees from public rights of way, but property owners are responsible for cleaning up their own debris and downed trees. Don't touch a tree that is in contact with a power line, officials warn.

12_15_21 wind01401.jpg

A large evergreen tree lies on a house near Palmer Park Blvd. and N. Hancock Avenue Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, after a wind storm with gusts more than 100 mph it the Pikes Peak Region. The house was hit by two other large trees on the other side. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

Private trees that have fallen into public rights of way will be cleared and stacked on homeowners' property. 

Colorado Springs has provided a list of windstorm recovery resources.

