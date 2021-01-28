While COVID-19 vaccinations are delivered by the state to administration sites around Colorado, the number of doses per resident has so far varied widely.
The differences in vaccine deliveries around the state have been made clear in data provided to The Gazette by the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment. The data was current to Jan. 24.
The data show that in some small and remote counties, like San Juan, Kiowa or Mineral Counties, the hundreds of vaccinations delivered would be sufficient to immunize one-third to three-quarters of the population with one dose and a quarter or more of the population with two doses of the coronavirus vaccines.
And while far more doses have been delivered to the state’s more populous counties, like those in the Denver and Colorado Springs metro areas, the tens of thousands of vaccinations sent to each of the largest counties would provide one dose for only about 7% of the population and two doses for only around 4% of the population.
As of Jan. 24, one county, Elbert County, had received no vaccinations.
So far, about 411,000 Coloradans, or about 7%, have received a first dose of the coronavirus vaccination, and about 110,000, or about 2%, have received a second dose.
The state has been administering an increasing number of vaccinations since mid-December, reaching about 10,000 to 15,000 first dose administrations each day and about 5,000 to 10,000 second dose administrations each day.