A semi-truck caught fire Thursday evening, prompting authorities to close southbound lanes of Interstate 25 in Fountain.
The truck erupted into flames at about 6 p.m., a Fountain Fire Department firefighter said. Southbound lanes of I-25 between Mesa Ridge Parkway and US 85 were indefinitely closed, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The left lane of I-25 reopened at 7 p.m., a tweet from State Patrol read.
It remained unclear what caused the fire, said firefighter Sean Tafoya. Colorado State Patrol reported that there were no injuries.
I-25 SB: Fire department activity between Exit 132 - CO 16; Mesa Ridge Parkway and Exit 128 - US 85. Southbound lanes are closed due to fire. Use alternate route. Exit at MM 132. https://t.co/srD9AzkrBt— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) September 13, 2019
Semi Truck fire Southbound I-25 just south of Fountain at milepost 127. Fountain Fire is working quickly and we should have the road opened soon. R38 pic.twitter.com/Xc10zHq9kO— CSP Colorado Springs (@CSP_CSprings) September 13, 2019
