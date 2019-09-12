A semi-truck caught fire Thursday evening, prompting authorities to close southbound lanes of Interstate 25 in Fountain. 

The truck erupted into flames at about 6 p.m., a Fountain Fire Department firefighter said. Southbound lanes of I-25 between Mesa Ridge Parkway and US 85 were indefinitely closed, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The left lane of I-25 reopened at 7 p.m., a tweet from State Patrol read.

It remained unclear what caused the fire, said firefighter Sean Tafoya. Colorado State Patrol reported that there were no injuries. 

