To improve traffic flow and safety, the Colorado Department of Transportation shut down a westbound I-70 on-ramp in Wheat Ridge earlier this week.
Tuesday evening, the department closed the I-70 on-ramp at Ward Road, which is just west of Prospect Park, so that construction crews could take advantage of summer months and accelerate road improvements for the ramp. That closure is expected to last until the morning of the 17th.
The project is one of several throughout the Denver Metro area aimed at improving safety, spokeswoman Tamara Rollins said.
On Tuesday, traffic on some H and R lines in Denver suspended train services through Friday so that crews could work on overhead wiring.
According to the project’s web page, some lanes, including right-turn lanes, will be closed on Ward Road, or Colorado Highway 72.
Construction is being carried out by SEMA Construction, which is based in Centennial, Colo. Work began on the project on March 1.
The federal aid project, aimed at a completion date sometime late October, will widen pavement on the ramp, install new meters and signs, and improve access to a nearby RTD Park-n-Ride station.
Only the westbound on-ramp was closed on Tuesday, the department said, and drivers in that area should only expect a roughly ten-minute delay when taking detours around the construction area, which have been marked by signs.