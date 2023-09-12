The Colorado Springs Fire Department was investigating a potential chemical spill on the city's southeast side on Tuesday, according to a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Firefighters responded to reports of a propane chemical smell and were working with Colorado Springs Utilities to determine the source of the smell.

Utilities spokesman Steve Berry said the smell is likely the result of a spill at the Drennan gate station in Security.

"Winds have blown the smell into the Colorado Springs area," Berry said.

Fire officials said: "No immediate danger has been determined."

“The odor is the result of a Black Hills Energy mercaptan (odorant added to natural gas) spill at a natural gas facility in Security," Colorado Springs Utilities said on social media.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated once more information is received.