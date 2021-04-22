Additional attempted murder charges sought by prosecutors in the Boulder King Soopers mass shooting last month name 11 officers who responded to the attack, in addition to Officer Eric Talley, who was killed.
District Attorney Michael Dougherty said Thursday the second group of Boulder police officers who went into the store entered within 30 seconds of Talley being fatally shot. The charges name the victims and officers in the chronological order in which officials said events unfolded.
RELATED:
New details revealed, additional charges expected in Boulder King Soopers shooting
32 counts of attempted murder added to King Soopers shooting suspect's charges
Here are the names and positions of officers named in the latest charging document:
Boulder Police Department Officer Bryan Capobianco. Dougherty said Capobianco went into the store alongside Talley as part of the first group of officers to enter the store. The charging document also lists Capobianco as part of the second law enforcement entry.
Boulder Officer Pam Gignac. She also went into the store with Talley, Dougherty has said.
Boulder Officer Richard Steidell. He was art of the second group of officers to enter the store. According to the suspect's arrest affidavit, Steidell came across Talley's body when he entered the store.
Boulder Officer Bryan Plyter. He was part of the second group of officers to enter.
Boulder Officer Alexander Kicera. He also was part of the second group of officers who went in.
Boulder Officer Jenny Schmeits. She was in the second group of officers who entered the store.
Boulder Officer D.J. (Richard) Smith. He, too, was part of the second group of officers.
University of Colorado Police Department Officer Brandon Braun. He was part of the second group of officers who went in.
Boulder Officer Michael West. He was also in the second group of officers who entered.
Boulder County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jeffrey Brunkow. He was in the second group of officers.
Boulder County Parks & Open Space Ranger Samuel Kilburn. He was among the second group of officers to enter.