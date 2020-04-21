Colorado Gov. Jared Polis' stay-at-home order, instituted March 25, lifts Sunday. But life as we knew it will not resume — not in the near future, anyway.
The state will shift from a virtual honor-system lockdown, which the governor said was necessary but psychologically and economically harmful, to a "safer at home" mode, which will look much the same but allow freer movement for all. However, the general public will still be encouraged to stay home unless absolutely necessary.
Just what will the lockdown's lift in Colorado look like? Here's a timeline.
Sunday, April 26: Colorado's statewide stay-at-home order expires and new "safer at home" phase begins, including pre-existing social-distancing efforts and other precautionary measures. If and when necessary, the state will shift back to a stay-at-home order, officials caution.
April 27: Non-critical businesses should maintain a 50% workforce presence in their buildings at maximum and allow employees to work from home as much as possible. Workers at all critical businesses like grocery stories should wear masks.
- Retailers can re-open with curbside service.
- Personal-service providers like hair salons will be able to reopen with some precautions, such as mask-wearing.
- One-on-one real estate showings — though not open houses — and child care can also resume.
May 1: Retailers can fully open again, as long as they have social-distancing policies in place.
May 4: Businesses can re-open, though telecommuting should be used as much as possible, particularly with older and high-risk employees.
Mid-May: Bars and restaurants may be allowed to re-open. Schools will not re-open this school year, although remote learning will continue.
Businesses with questions about the guidelines for reopening should contact El Paso County Public Health at 719-575-8888. To report businesses violating social distancing orders call 719-578-3167.
