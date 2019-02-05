A Colorado man was attacked by a "juvenile mountain lion" Monday afternoon while running on a trail in Horsetooth Mountain Open Space near Fort Collins, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.
The cat bit the man's face and wrist, a news release says. He was taken to a hospital with facial lacerations, wrist injuries and scratches and puncture wounds to his arms, legs and back. His injuries are not life-threatening. Read more here.
Days earlier, wildlife officials trapped and killed five mountain lions near a Colorado town after residents reported aggressive behavior by the predators. Read more here.
Here's what to do if you encounter a mountain lion, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife:
- Do not approach a lion, especially one that is feeding or with kittens. Most mountain lions will try to avoid a confrontation. Give them a way to escape.
- Stay calm when you come upon a lion. Talk calmly and firmly to it. Move slowly and never turn your back on it.
- Stop or back away slowly, if you can do it safely. Running may stimulate a lion's instinct to chase and attack. Face the lion and stand upright.
- Do all you can to appear larger. Raise your arms. Open your jacket if you're wearing one. If you have small children with you, protect them by picking them up so they won't panic and run.
- If the lion behaves aggressively, throw stones, branches or whatever you can get your hands on without crouching down or turning your back. Wave your arms slowly and speak firmly. What you want to do is convince the lion you are not prey and that you may in fact be a danger to the lion.
- Fight back if a lion attacks you. Lions have been driven away by prey that fights back. People have fought back with rocks, sticks, caps or jackets, garden toolsand their bare hands successfully. We recommend targeting the eyes and nose as these are sensitive areas. Remain standing or try to get back up!