Three Colorado resorts are hanging on to the last few weeks of the 2018-2019 ski and snowboard season with the recent late-spring snow storms.
Aspen Mountain is even reopening for Memorial Day weekend, beginning 10 a.m. Saturday. This ski area expects to have 130 acres of terrain open that skiers can access by Ajax Express chairlift. For ticket prices and hours, click here.
Breckenridge Ski Resort boasts nearly half of the terrain is open through Memorial Day. The resort hasn't held on this late in the season since the mid-1990s, but with a base of 61 inches of snow currently, the extended time is possible.
Base operations on Peak 7 will be open to shuttle late-season skiers to peaks 6, 7 and 8. Closing day is Monday, May 27. Visit the website for more information.
Arapahoe Basin, dubbed this season as "Maybasin," will keep lifts running well through June. The ski area will be open daily until June 2, then reopen for one more long weekend through June 7-9. The A-Basin website says that if conditions permit, chairs might still be running for additional weekends (July, anyone?).
More than half of the terrain at Arapahoe Basin is open with a base of 71 inches of snow, and more snow is expected in the forecast.