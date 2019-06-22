The snowfall totals in the north-central mountains Saturday — nearly 2 feet in Steamboat Springs, more than a foot west of Fort Collins — would be nothing out of the ordinary in any winter month.
For the first day after the start of summer, it was beyond impressive.
The snow storm pushing its way across the Rocky Mountain West played havoc with weekend travel on the Western Slope, burying some mountain towns and making driving treacherous.
Both Mount Evans Highway and Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park were closed Saturday, according to officials.
Mount Evans Highway (State Highway 5) will remain closed through the weekend due to additional snowfall and adverse road and weather conditions. Crews will begin plowing the road again Monday morning, and we will keep you updated once the highway is opened up again. pic.twitter.com/CXuZApugkf— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) June 22, 2019
Mount Evans Highway will be closed through the weekend. Colorado Department of Transportation crews will begin plowing the road on Monday. With another 2 to 4 inches possible into Sunday west of Denver, it's unclear when it will reopen.
Trail Ridge Road, the highest continuous paved highway in the U.S., closed Friday — the first day of summer — because of snow drifts and icy conditions. The road remains closed Saturday between Rainbow Curve on the east side and the Colorado River trail head on the west side.
More than 13 inches of snow fell overnight in mountainous areas west of Fort Collins, the National Weather Service's map shows. Steamboat Ski Resort got nearly 20 inches of snow overnight, according to the resort's snow stake.
A winter weather advisory issued by the weather service in Denver said an additional 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected in the mountains in Summit County, the Mosquito Range and the Indian Peaks through early Sunday.
Roads are likely to be slippery and snow-covered on Berthoud Pass, Interstate 70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel, and on Hoosier Pass near Breckenridge, the advisory reports.
"People who are going to be spending time in the Colorado high country this weekend should be adequately prepared for the winter-like conditions that they will face," meteorologists said in the advisory.
Click here for road conditions statewide from Colorado Department of Transportation.
Although Saturday started with sunshine in Colorado Springs, the "unseasonably strong storm" is pushing over the Rocky Mountains and headed for the Pikes Peak region, meteorologists said. A hazardous weather outlook was issued by the weather service in Pueblo, with severe thunderstorms likely Saturday afternoon over the plains, east of the Interstate 25 corridor.
Pikes Peak Highway remained open Saturday, but the summit was anything but summery. Temperatures at the summit were in the 20s, with snow falling, according to cograilway.com
The high will be near 67 degrees in Colorado Springs with an 80% chance of afternoon showers and storms, the service's forecast shows. Overnight storms will keep temperatures lower on Sunday with a high near 61 degrees. The chance for storms Sunday is 40%, according to the forecast.
Temperatures are expected to rebound next week, climbing into the high 70s Monday through midweek and the mid- to high 80s by Friday.