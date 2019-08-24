There has been a great deal of media attention in the past couple of weeks about the “inverted yield curve,” which makes many people think about the economics class they didn’t understand or enjoy.
Whether you understand yield curves, the consensus is that an inverted yield curve is a negative economic indicator and a precursor to recession. Yet, how can that be when unemployment rates are low across the country and the other indicators point to a relatively healthy economy? And why would the stock market fall as it did 800 points on Aug. 21 and more than 600 points on Aug. 23?
Both days also had news of escalations in the U.S.-China trade war and deteriorating indices on the global economies. Is the inverted yield curve telling us something?
Historically, an inverted yield curve has predicted every recession since 1955 although a recession has usually ensued six to 24 months after the inversion has occurred. Also, there have been times when the yield curve has inverted without an ensuing recession although that is rare.
What I think is important is to look at the overall context of why the yield curve is inverting and then see if the inversion is reflective of economic headwinds.
To start, yield on U.S. Treasurys is the return on investment of government-issued debt. Treasurys are sold to the public to finance government spending and are an alternative to taxation. They are issued for varying periods: Treasury bills have terms less than a year, notes have terms of two, three, five or 10 years, and bonds are issued for 30 years.
Usually, the yield on a 10-year Treasury is greater than that of a two-year Treasury. If that is not the case, it doesn’t make sense when you think about it. An individual or organizational investor should get more of a return for investing their money for 10 years than they do for two years. But the opposite has recently been happening albeit by a small margin.
Yet even a small inversion tells us that more investors are buying longer-term Treasurys (e.g. 10 years) because they are not as confident in today’s investments and overall economy. When the demand for a 10-year Treasury is high, the purchase price goes up. Sounds positive, but if a Treasury is bought at a higher upfront price, the yield or return on investment is lower when the Treasury matures precisely because you’ve paid more when you purchased it. Basically, your overall payback, or “yield” is lower for that government Treasury.
So why would investors buy Treasurys if the yield is lower? Because they think other investments like stocks are not going to perform as well. Investors are essentially fleeing to the safety of government bonds. It used to be that government bonds were a way for investors to make money with the trade-off of perhaps a lower return on investment than say the stock market, but with the certainty of some return on investment.
These days, a longer-term Treasury is more like a car. You have it when you need it, but it will depreciate over time. This is especially true if you take account of inflation. Once you factor in price increases for the next 10 years, the 1.52% yield you receive on a 10-year Treasury is pretty much wiped out — and then some.
Now more on the context. It is a bit unusual for this inversion to happen after an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Usually a Fed cut spurs investor confidence in today’s economy because it will be easier for individuals and businesses to borrow money and invest.
Another important thing to remember is that the Federal Reserve typically adjusts interest rates to keep inflation or unemployment near target levels. But this time appears to be different because unemployment is low at 4% (3.4% locally) and inflation is near the 2% target.
Things are murky for the Fed because although key domestic indicators are positive, there are international indicators that point to a possible global recession, and the yield curve inversion indicates some loss in U.S. investor confidence.
The Federal Reserve has responded to these conflicting signals by instituting for the first time since The Great Recession, a preemptive interest rate cut — to reduce the probability of a downturn. But whether the Fed cuts can have impact is ambiguous because of the inherent uncertainty in the global economy. The trade wars, in particular, have widespread repercussions in the global arena and this level of uncertainty makes changes in interest rates less powerful.
The Fed is between a rock and a hard place. If it doesn’t lower rates, it may be missing an opportunity to avert a recession or at least cushion the fall. If it does lower interest rates and global factors trump those interest rate cuts (pardon the pun), it doesn’t have many tools left to jump start the economy if we do hit a global recession. The only other available tool is fiscal spending such as major, federal infrastructure investment. But how likely is that to happen around the time of an election and with record high debt levels of $22 trillion or about 106% of GDP?
Demographics also play a role in the long-term outlook. With an aging population and relatively fewer workers, developed countries are faced with higher transfer payments (e.g. Medicare) and a smaller pool of individuals who pay taxes that fund these payments. An increasingly common response to this dilemma by central banks is to instill negative interest rates, which we are now seeing in Japan and the Eurozone.
Negative interest rates make government bonds a downright unattractive investment. Central Banks are doing this to try to counteract the lower spending of the older demographic and to incentivize people and institutions to invest in other, riskier assets like company stocks, corporate bonds and other private assets. This strikes me as a desperate move by central banks to dissuade investment in government bonds so that investors instead spend money in the economy.
With very low or negative interest rates, what tools do central banks have left to incentivize private investment? Negative interest rates also drive down the value of a currency through supply and demand. If you are an investor looking for a “safe” place to park your money, would you go to Japanese bonds with a negative interest rate or would you go to the U.S. and settle for modest returns? You’d go to the U.S., which again drives up the demand for our Treasurys, which are bought in U.S. dollars.
Higher demand for the dollar means it appreciates relative to the other currencies. A higher dollar makes our goods more expensive internationally and hurts U.S. producers. And this is on top of the tariffs, which have made our goods more expensive to those countries engaged with us in the disputes. Eventually, U.S. businesses that produce for global markets get hurt. These large global companies, called multinationals, are the companies typically represented in the stock market, which is why we have seen more impact from the trade wars in the stock market indices.
Last week’s stock market volatility is case in point of the possible weakening of the impact of monetary policy in the context of global uncertainty. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell made a statement at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium (my dream vacation) that hinted lower interest rates were possible and the stock market was modestly up. However, also during Friday morning, Chinese officials made a statement that they would impose new tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods. These new tariffs will be rolled out later this year, and will impact many goods we produce, most notably cars. By the end of the day, Trump had (informally) ordered U.S. companies to shift away from Chinese-made products.
Trump also announced he would raise tariffs previously set at 25% on $250 billion of Chinese goods to 30% and increase tariffs from the planned 10% on $300 billion of Chinese goods to 15%. Economists don’t like tariffs because history proves that they quickly escalate in this tit-for-tat and are detrimental to all countries involved. There are less destabilizing ways to ensure fair trade.
The impact of tariffs eventually spreads beyond multinationals and hurts the average consumer. Most goods have many parts and those marginal price increases along the production line stack up. JP Morgan estimated recently that the average household will pay $1,000 more for goods purchased in the U.S. due to the tariffs. Eventually, U.S. consumer spending declines because of higher prices, U.S. businesses contract, and unemployment starts to rise.
Perception is also important. If business and consumer confidence wanes, economic activity slows even if other fundamentals in the economy are still relatively strong. A lack of confidence alone can create a slowdown because people and businesses are afraid to spend. These factors along with a likely hard Brexit (which China benefits from the most) and other geopolitical factors all add to the probability of a downturn. I have been calling these “confounding factors” where the nature and sheer number of adverse influences are cumulative thus raising the probability of a downturn.
What I am hoping for is that the relative strength of the U.S. labor market and the relative confidence of consumers holds out until the 2020 election. After that time, there may be different motivations and therefore different tactics with respect to trade policies. Additionally, lower U.S. interest rates may prove to keep key components of the economy like housing and business investment going. The more recent increases in the labor participation rate, especially among younger cohorts, have also boosted U.S. productivity.
It may seem like a painful exercise to understand all this, but there is a good reason to do so. Understanding the mechanics of these key indicators helps individuals and businesses make informed decisions. Yes there are headwinds, yes there is a heightened probability of a downturn, and no you shouldn’t panic and exacerbate the situation. Knowing the risk factors can also help us change course as needed.
And remember that the U.S. economy has proven remarkably resilient and confidence in weathering a storm will increase our resilience.
Tatiana Bailey is the director of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum.