Creativity is imagination tempered by critical thought, said Tom Mullikin, a docent with the Space Foundation Discovery Center.
It can manifest itself as a painting, a musical composition, an entrepreneurial venture or a satellite sent to Mars.
At Saturday’s ninth annual What IF … Festival in downtown Colorado Springs, creativity of all kinds was on display for the thousands of people searching for their “wow” moment of the day.
Mullikin finds his moment in satellites, photos of which decorated Space Foundation Discovery Center’s booth.
Chloe and Joshua Welton’s canvas for creativity, on the other hand, is in the air. The couple teach aerial acrobatics, a performance art using silk fabrics that was originally inspired by gypsies in traveling circuses and is now a showcase of Cirque du Soleil.
“There’s so much more you can do with dance in the air that you can’t do on the ground,” said Joshua, who co-owns Shangri-La Aerial Arts with Chloe.
At the festival, the Weltons brought two portable high-wire rigs with silks for demonstrations by their performers and few daring volunteers over the age of 13. Others could twirl ribbons and find their groove with an assemblage of metal rings.
“Every person finds their flow, and that’s theirs. It’s their style that no one else can have,” Chloe said.
Though the festival was cleaned up by Saturday night, they left one permanent mark. Nine of the storm drains near the Pioneers Museum were painted to educate the public about untreated pollution washing into the region’s creeks.
“We’ve had tons of interaction with community members today about the painting, so we’ve been able to explain to people the city’s message through art,” said artist Laurel Bohe, whose painting is at Vermijo and Tejon.
