Colorado Springs What If ... Festival has been cancelled, according to a tweet posted by the Colorado Springs Police Department Communications.
Founded in 2010 and last held in 2019, in a pre-pandemic era, the free festival was set to return to downtown on Saturday, stretching over six city blocks around the Pioneers Museum, Plaza of the Rockies and Pikes Peak Center. Tejon and Cascade streets will be closed from Colorado to Vermijo avenues, as reported earlier by The Gazette.
The event typically features 100 family-friendly experiences, such as a solar science mobile, electric and combustion vehicles, an interaction about the Ute tribes indigenous to the Pikes Peak region, chalk art, a new app about puppy training, group mosaic making, robotics, aquaponics and honeybees.
Five stages scattered throughout feature dance, theater and music, including jazz, classical, hip-hop and Americana. There would be a spoken word and poetry stage, the Colorado College Mobile Arts stage and musicians wandering the grounds. And for the grown-ups, a beer, wine and spirits garden. And for the hungry, food trucks.