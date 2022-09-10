Kids and adults expand their minds and imagine 'What if?' (copy)

What If… Festival of Innovation and Imagination returns to downtown on Saturday. (Parker Seibold, The Gazette)

 Parker Seibold/The Gazette

Colorado Springs What If ... Festival has been canceled, according to a tweet posted by the Colorado Springs Police Department. 

Founded in 2010 and last held in 2019, in a pre-pandemic era, the free festival was set to return to downtown on Saturday, stretching over six city blocks around the Pioneers Museum, Plaza of the Rockies and Pikes Peak Center. Tejon and Cascade streets will be closed from Colorado to Vermijo avenues, as reported earlier by The Gazette.

The event typically features 100 family-friendly experiences, such as a solar science mobile, electric and combustion vehicles, an interaction about the Ute tribes indigenous to the Pikes Peak region, chalk art, a new app about puppy training, group mosaic making, robotics, aquaponics and honeybees.

Five stages scattered throughout feature dance, theater and music, including jazz, classical, hip-hop and Americana. There would be a spoken word and poetry stage, the Colorado College Mobile Arts stage and musicians wandering the grounds. And for the grown-ups, a beer, wine and spirits garden. And for the hungry, food trucks.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments