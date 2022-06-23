What happens to legally pawned items at Top Dollar Pawn, the pawnshop with multiple locations in Colorado Springs and Pueblo that was served several search warrants by local and federal law enforcement Wednesday?

The Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office attempted to answer that question when it released a statement for people concerned about items they had pawned legally at the four local Top Dollar Pawn stores.

"The Colorado Springs Police Department has received numerous calls from individuals who have pawned property at Top Dollar Pawn locations," the news release read. "Law Enforcement are not seizing lawfully pawned personal items. Individuals should contact Top Dollar Pawn in the future regarding their contracts if they have questions."

On Wednesday, Colorado Springs police announced via a news release that it had served several search warrants to Top Dollar Pawn in conjunction with the FBI, Pueblo Police Department and United States Marshals Service.

As a result of the search warrants, two Top Dollar Pawn locations in Colorado Springs and two shops in Pueblo are closed and being investigated by police.

In its news release Wednesday morning, Colorado Springs police described the Top Dollar Pawn scheme as a "multimillion dollar criminal organization."

According to an affidavit acquired by The Gazette, four individuals associated with Top Dollar Pawn are accused of 29 charges, including a pattern of racketeering and 27 separate charges of money laundering.

All 29 charges are federal offenses.

The affidavit claims that four individuals associated with Top Dollar Pawn — Daria Mauro, Walt Mauro, Mischa Jargowsky and Jack Jargowsky — knowingly bought and sold products from boosters that had been stolen from various retail stores.

A booster is a person who steals merchandise, usually from retail outlets. They often work in concert with others as part of a "booster crew."

The owners of Top Dollar Pawn are listed as Walt Mauro and Jack Jargowsky, according to online records. A Jack and Mischa Jargowsky are listed as inmates in Pueblo County Jail.

The defendants would buy these stolen items from boosters and then sell them either at their stores or online on Ebay, according to the affidavit.

"Interviews with boosters and former employees detail that the defendants knew that the items they were buying were stolen," the affidavit states. "They used the laundered funds to continue to operate their business, buying more stolen property."

The affidavit states that the defendants had been partaking in the money laundering scheme as far back as January 2018.

Items bought and sold as part of the scheme included chainsaws, tools, several Google Nest Home products among 27 total items listed in the affidavit.

All four defendants have a $50,000 bond set for their release, according to court records.