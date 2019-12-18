Dreaming of a white Christmas this year in Colorado Springs?
Don’t get your hopes up just yet.
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo say a low-pressure system, coming from the West Coast, will reach Colorado by Christmas Eve, but what weather it will bring is still unclear.
“The mountains would see snow — definitely. Precipitation across the plains is what is in question,” said meteorologist Mark Wankowski.
While one model shows dry and warm conditions on Christmas Eve and Christmas, another shows precipitation that could bring snow and potentially travel issues for parts of south central and southeast Colorado, the weather service reported.
If history is any indication, though, chances of a white Christmas this year in Colorado Springs are slim. The last time the weather service recorded a “white Christmas” – defined by at least .5 inches of snow falling and at least 1 inch on the ground – was in 1987, when 1 inch of snow fell and 1 inch was measured on the ground.
Before that, the next "white Christmas" was in 1976. And in 1911, a record amount of 2.3 inches of snow fell in Colorado Springs, the weather service reported.
Warmer conditions this week are quickly melting the snow from Monday’s storm that dumped several inches across the city.
Today’s high is predicted at 47 degrees and temperatures will likely rise throughout the week, the weather service predicts.
On Saturday – the official first day of winter – temperatures are expected to reach 55 degrees.
Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Thursday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 47
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Stay with gazette.com/weather for updates to the Christmas forecast.