After Denver officials issued a citywide lockdown on Monday, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said that he does not expect the city will see a stay-at-home order unless the state issues one or he receives new direction from the El Paso County Health Department.
The response from the mayor was met with mixed results from Pikes Peak region residents, with some in support of Suthers and others condemning the decision. A Gazette poll posted on Twitter found about 60% readers answer yes by mid-Tuesday afternoon when asked if Colorado Springs needed a stay-at-home order. The remaining 40% answered no, not yet or they weren't sure.
Do you think Colorado Springs needs a stay-at-home order?— The Gazette (@csgazette) March 24, 2020
Below is a selection from the more than 400 reader comments on The Gazette Facebook page and on Gazette.com on this complicated issue.
John Adams - If the pandemic continues to spike, this could be a disastrous political as well as humanitarian decision... let’s hope we don’t have hundreds of thousands infected state-wide.
Springsgirl - I'm betting the downtown and OCC restaurants who are trying to stay afloat by offering takeout are thankful.
Chelsea Baird Adelmann - I'm thankful he isn't considering it. I don't think it's necessary, and I don't think he is allowing what other mayors are doing to peer pressure him into making a rash decision. I appreciate that.
Jason Ackerman - Glad he's not as of yet. Sadly influenza (the flu) kills more people each year in the united states than coronavirus has killed in the top 10 countries combined. Let that sink in a little. We are freaking out more over the unknown then what has been socially acceptable for a millennia. Just sayin'.
Corinne Sol - Let’s do this and get this over with! When we have no respirators and hospital beds left, and healthcare workers getting sick, it is too late then!
Tanya Jo - This is the most ridiculous thing I have heard. People are not paying any attention to what is going on. It’s going to take so long to get this under control. I work in a LTC facility and our residents can not go outside or have visitors. So they are punished because people are ignorant and don’t listen.
Monica Watson - 4 deaths and growing numbers in El Paso county...hospitals without n95 masks, minimal ICU beds that are full with “regular” ICU patients...no extra ventilators....what will next week look like?
Magicskate - No, we don’t, it will kill small business. If you get your check anyway (when you work for the government or big company) or you are crazy rich you are ok. But what about folks who depend on every day sales?
Jennifer Stough - I have a teenage son who doesn’t get it! The springs need to go to lockdown mode considering most of us are already doing it. Some people (especially the younger ones) need to be enforced to stay home. If not, those of us who are it’s all for nothing and going to make this spiral out of control even more just so we can eventually be put on full lockdown mode. Shut it Down Colorado Springs so we can kick this!!!
Kate Modzelewski - We are the second largest city in the state, El Paso county has the oldest population, and have the most deaths, its weird that we WOULDN'T have a stay at home order. Especially if you guys claim to have compassion for the immunocompromised, etc.
Janna Blanter - Yes, let's destroy our economy and tax base so everyone is doomed.
Clark Johnson - No, it is not needed. No reason to over react people. Flu season is almost over, so go back to your normal routines, nothing to see here folks.
Craig Baumgartner - I am not saying that this needs to happen or not, but the true sad part is that a declaration like that has to be made in the first place. There are too many people that are choosing to ignore social distancing, choosing to put themselves and others at risk. We need to be respectful of other people and the impact we have on other people's lives.
Harry Gaylord - If people where actually dying by touching shopping carts and standing in line at Arby's...this whole society would be shut down...white suites and rifles on the streets ...it all is make believe...no virus ...wag the dog...WAGG THE DAWG...!!!
Tashanna Kelley - If your worried stay home. Why does that have to be law?
Emily Walton McMorran - Most people don't think we need one. Until it's too late.