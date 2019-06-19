Summer is just hours away, yet Colorado Springs has yet to break 90 degrees, or even experience a significant heat wave this year.
The closest the city has come was 87 degrees on June 8.
By this time last year, Colorado Springs had 10 days of temperatures in the 90s, beginning with May 26, when the mercury rose to 91 degrees.
And that was a relatively cool day compared with June 28, when the city sweltered through a still rare 100-degree day. The average temperature in June 2018 was 87 degrees; this year, it’s 76.
The lower temperatures might be thanks to Colorado’s very wet winter.
“We had a great year for snowfall and respectful year for liquid precipitation,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Randy Gray. “Those weather systems help hold temperatures down a bit.”
In southwest Colorado, the San Miguel, Dolores, Animas and San Juan River basins were nearly devoid of snow last year, according to the Natural Resource Conservation Service.
This past March was the third wettest in the Upper San Juan River Basin, with about 14.1 inches of snowwater equivalent, said Greg Smith, a senior hydrologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The record was set in 1979 with 17.3 inches, and the average is 6.1 inches.
The drier the weather, said Gray, the hotter it’s going to be. Last summer, the weather service logged 25 days at or above 90 degrees for Colorado Springs.
Denver has also yet to hit 90 degrees this year.
Colorado’s notoriously unpredictable weather poses challenges for meteorologists.
“I think things like this can change,” Gray said. “We’ve had indications from the ocean areas that they could produce an El Niño pattern and then later in our observation they just sort of wither away.”
“For July, August and September, it looks like equal chances of being normal temperature wise pretty much all of Colorado,” Gray said.