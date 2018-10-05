It's going to be a cold, rainy weekend in Colorado Springs, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted highs of 52 degrees Saturday, 57 degrees Sunday and 53 degrees Monday.
On average, temperatures reach 66 degrees on Oct. 6, 7 and 8 in Colorado Springs, weather service data show.
Skies are expected to be mostly cloudy Saturday, with a 20 percent chance of showers after 5 a.m., the weather service said.
Sunday has a 30 percent chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 p.m. The chance of rain increases to 50 percent at night. Monday has a 40 percent chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. The chance of rain increases to 60 percent at night.
Skies are otherwise expected to be mostly cloudy both days.
The weather service also predicted slight winds each day and night Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
"Better rain and snow chances arrive late Sunday into Monday," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Mountain locations will likely see wet snow while lower elevations will have cold rain, with mixed rain and snow showers for higher terrain locations. Cool and unsettled weather continues through mid-week."