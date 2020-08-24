A beloved graffiti mural on Colorado Springs’ westside is being revamped to reflect the changes the community has gone through - especially during 2020.

West Side Tattoo Shop’s artist, Drake “Drastik" Gann, is recreating it as as "Greetings From ..." postcard.

In 2013, Drastik painted the west side of the tattoo shop’s building at North 21st Street and West Colorado Avenue with features of the Pikes Peak region. Elements of the original mural included a Native American portrait, the Colorado flag's iconic “C,” columbine flowers, a buffalo, a wolf, and classic state scenery such as mountains and rivers.

“When Drastik and (co-artist) Richybillions did the Indian wall, it really shook up the community with true love, making West Side Tattoo a landmark in Colorado Springs," the shop owner, Brian Moore, said. "The Native mural has been featured in magazines, in weddings, (high school) senior pictures, and it is recognized by many as being the entrance to the (city’s) west side."

But by 2020, the mural's paint was chipping away and Drastik felt like it had its run. The mural, titled "Colorado Native," stretches south along North 21st Street, about a block off of West Colorado Avenue, and is roughly two-stories-tall.

The black spray paint cans came out Aug. 11 and the beloved mural was put to rest.

“Murals fade and need to get a fresh look every now and then," Drastik said. "Since it has been for years a wall that is loved by their community and used in countless photographs, I do feel obligated to do more work that is giving back to our community."

Drastik said he's dedicated to refreshing Colorado Springs with the new mural by implementing “a very new-school, street art version” of a the vintage "Greetings From ..." travel postcard with its classic large letters and colorful images. Postcard-style murals can be found in other cities, including Denver and Boulder, and Drastik said he wants to bring the trend to Colorado Springs.

“I grew up here and also love this city,” Drastik said. “Hopefully that reflects in the mural and this mural becomes just as loved as the last mural.”

The new mural, which has been in progress for two weeks, reflects Colorado Springs in its own way. A few of the mural's visible elements so far are the logo of VisitCOS (the city's tourism agency), an Olympic torch, the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame's iconic cowboy statue, the Incline, Nikola Tesla, Pikes Peak and other local icons.

“The new mural will be something our city needs. Something that shows love for our town," Moore said. "Drake put every ounce of love and passion he has for his city, his family and his community into these huge projects. We hope to show Colorado Springs how much we love our city and to allow expression through art."