One year after the city of Colorado Springs took over operation of the Westside Community Center, new offerings are moving into the 102-year-old former elementary school in Old Colorado City, and more tenants and programs are being sought.

“There was a lot of uncertainty, doubt and concern about the community center, and our staff have done a lot to get the facility to where it is and move forward in expanding programs,” said Mark Snow, community recreation manager, who oversees the city’s four community centers.

“It’s being driven by the community, and we’re excited for what it will become.”

Any nonprofit or for-profit that “fits into the Westside community and provides their services originating here” can apply to become a tenant or rent space in the old classrooms or other areas to offer a program, Snow said.

Top desires that came out of a community brainstorming process that concluded last year were multigenerational programming, arts and culture offerings, and activities for a variety of age groups and family compositions.

Snow mentions tutoring programs and dance and fitness classes as examples of a good fit for the center.

“We’re looking for needed community resources, community learning, community activation programs,” he said.

Not everyone is happy about how things are panning out, though.

“I think there’s a lot of growing pains going on, and we’re all going to have to learn how to adapt,” said community center user Daryl Kuiper.

Years of conflict over the fate of the center began after the original operator, the Center for Strategic Ministry, an affiliated nonprofit of Woodmen Valley Chapel, announced in 2019 that it would not renew its contract with the city, which was scheduled to expire at the end of 2021.

Calls for proposals from outside operators drew a charter school, the local YMCA, a residential developer, a grassroots community-led group and other bidders, but all failed to result in a contract with the city.

The Center for Strategic Ministry then provided a proposal, saying it would continue in the role, but a group of neighbors objected to the religious-based group's plans to establish an office at the community center.

The Center for Strategic Ministry said it didn’t want to be where it wasn’t wanted and vacated its position as property manager and operator on May 31, 2022.

The city announced that its Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department would assume operations of the center under a public-private partnership model.

Since then, Snow said city workers connected the three buildings and a power building on the large, former Buena Vista Elementary campus at 1628 W. Bijou St. to its information technology system, providing city internet service, file sharing, compatible software and printer capability.

The city also set aside $1.3 million in pandemic-relief funding for a new roof and gutters on all the buildings, new HVAC systems and upgrades to underground tunnels that connect the campus’ power grid.

A Westside Cares food pantry and the African/American Historical and Genealogical Society and Museum are the only entities that remained on the site throughout the operational transition, although community-led pickleball and table tennis also have continued.

But it’s not the same under the city’s rule, some players said on Thursday while taking a break from the court.

The hours they can play have been shortened, and the availability of open court time in the school’s old gym frequently changes, said Sue McGinty. The longtime Westside resident held her husband’s funeral service at the Westside Community Center several years ago because he had worked there in the after-school program.

“Through pickleball, we’ve established a community, long before the city came in,” she said.

The gym is in demand and being shared by more groups, Snow said.

Westside resident Mary Sandeford said she’d like to see more consistency in scheduling and improved communication to users.

Jean Foran thinks city staff should be more responsive and service-oriented toward center patrons, since they pay taxes that are used to support the facility. She laments the loss of the Center for Strategic Ministry, which kept the center open longer hours and on weekends, and whose staff and volunteers “knew how to serve people.”

Current tenants also include the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, which only ran programs at the site in the past but now is a tenant and occupies one of the property’s three buildings for children’s programs.

Visiting nurses who conduct a foot care clinic stop by, a community garden has plots for rent, tutoring is available for students, and fitness programs are ramping up, Snow said. Some tenants have left to relocate, including a counselor who maintained an office at the center.

A new, 10-member Westside Community Working Committee reviews applications from prospective tenants and makes recommendations to city staff, Snow said.

Michelle Carroll opened her preschool, United Hearts Community School, last week on the campus, with a focus on music and the arts. She had been eyeing the space for a year and a half but said she got caught up in the transition and had to wait for the opening.

“I just really like the location, I don’t live too far from here, and I wanted to be inside a community center,” Carroll said of her business. She’ll do an after-school program in the fall and is pairing with a nonprofit to offer community drum circles.

Said Kuiper, who also enjoys playing pickleball at the center, “The city seems to be making it into a money-making project; I’m sure there are a lot of changes that a lot of people weren’t really excited about.”

Snow said the community center is not a commercial endeavor. Rents range from $500 to $1,500 a month with five to six available open spaces, he said, such as an empty dance studio. Rent payments generate revenue that helps run the center, he added.