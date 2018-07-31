Investigators have determined that the fire at a Westminster apartment complex earlier this month that killed two people and injured 14 others was intentionally set.
The Westminster Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will continue to investigate the blaze as an arson/homicide, according to a news release that was distributed Tuesday afternoon.
Citing the ongoing nature of the investigation, no additional details will be released at this time, the joint press release from the Westminster Police Department, Westminster Fire Department and ATF said. The fire was reported at a 69-unit building at the Westbury Apartment Complex just after 2 a.m. on July 22.