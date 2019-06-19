The annual Western Street Breakfast herds hundreds of locals Wednesday for an early morning event to support military members and their families, along with kicking off Colorado Springs' wild rodeo season.
A full plate of pancakes and eggs served by active military members and volunteers makes for an energy booster during the lasso lessons, live music and dance performances as the sun rises over downtown. The proceeds support our service members and their families.
The generous breakfast and lively scene create a hearty tradition for many families. Eli Bremer of Colorado Springs has been going to the breakfast every year for 37 years.
"My dad used to take my brother and I every year," Bremer said and now gets to round up his own family for the breakfast.
Destiny and Rino Roussel are new to the stomping grounds. Their 8-year-old son Robert seems to have already mastered the roping skills, lassoing the hay-bale cow a few times, he said. The Roussel's are impressed with the food, saying they went back for seconds.
Payson Peterson, a roping instructor, has been attending the breakfast for six years now and calls it a blessing to see some kids grow up and the community grow bigger.
For longtime locals and as well as newcomers, the breakfast makes them feel proud to be part of Colorado Springs. The western heritage doesn't seem to be fading any time soon as the crowds get bigger every year, bringing more excitement to events like the breakfast and the summer rodeos.
Cherie Miller, dressed in western wear and a pink cowboy hat, has lived in Colorado Springs for 35 years and is excited to pass the tradition along to her grandchildren.
"It's a fun thing and people get excited and I love that everyone wears cowboy hats. It makes me proud to be from Colorado Springs."