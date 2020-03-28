A longtime Colorado Springs brunch spot popular for its green chile announced on Facebook Saturday that it will close its doors indefinitely after 2 p.m. Sunday.

The coronavirus crisis has created an uncertain future for the Western Omelette restaurant on 16 S. Walnut Street, just west of downtown. The restaurant, like many others across the city, has been open for takeout only following Gov. Jared Polis' executive order closing all restaurant dining rooms to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus infections.

"It's hard to believe that less than a month ago, we had an amazing staff of 42 people and today we are unable to keep 2 people busy," said the Facebook post announcing the closure.

"We do believe we have given our best shot to stay open, however, payroll continues to exceed the income," said owner Russell Borders in a YouTube video posted Saturday. "We're going to do our best to be there when this is over, but like so many other business, we don't know what tomorrow holds."

"We never imagined we would have to make this announcement, as Western Omelette has always been open, even through some of the worst storms. Please accept our sincere gratitude for all your support over the past 28 years, we could not have made it this long without you," the Facebook post said.

The downtown location will be open for pickup between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday. Western Omelette locations in Fountain and Calhan will remain open until further notice.