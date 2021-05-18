The president of Western Colorado University recently announced his retirement, months after a controversy that led a majority of the university’s faculty to call for his firing.
In a May 7 statement from Greg Salsbury and the school’s board of trustees, the university president announced that he will retire this summer in order to “spend more time with his family, in particular his first grandchild.”
The board of trustees lauded Salsbury’s accomplishments during his seven-year tenure at the Gunnison university, including an increase in overall enrollment and “the second-largest private donation in Colorado public postsecondary history.”
On January 7, the day after a pro-Donald Trump mob stormed the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., Salsbury wrote a message to all staff titled “Voice Against Violence,” in which he condemned the riot.
But partway through his message, the university president appeared to compare the Capitol attack to the social justice protests of 2020.
In part, Salsbury wrote, “Over the last year, rioting, burning, looting and violence have emerged from protests across our country — resulting in seemingly endless confrontations, destruction of entire cities, properties, serious injuries, the public’s overall sense of security and deaths.”
In response to Salsbury’s statement, the university’s faculty senate on Feb. 22 submitted a statement requesting new leadership at the college to a faculty-wide referendum. The request won support from 56% of the faculty members approved to vote.
Western Colorado’s board of trustees voted to retain Salsbury during a public meeting in late March.
Salsbury told The Gazette in April that while he wished he had worded parts of his message differently, he stood by the intent of his statement.
“The goal of my statement was to give full-throated support for the 1st Amendment while simultaneously condemning any use of violence in that process, which I don’t think has a place in a free and civilized society,” he said. “My hope was that, in a year that was rocked by violence, discontent and the coronavirus, this would be a universally shared belief behind which people could rally.”
Salsbury’s last day at the university will be June 29, according to the announcement.