Culvert damage coupled with a sinkhole from last week’s flooding has closed a Manitou Springs thoroughfare.
Manitou Avenue is closed at Ruxton Avenue until further notice, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
After hail and heavy rain July 23, city staff discovered the sinkhole northwest of the traffic circle at Manitou and Ruxton avenues, Interim City Administrator Malcolm Fleming said Monday in a news release.
“Surface damage is minimal, but subterranean damage is significant,” Fleming said in the release.
Click here for traffic and road updates.
After consulting with engineers and CDOT, the city opted to close the westbound and center lanes of Manitou Avenue north and northwest of the traffic circle, he said.
CDOT decided later Monday to also close the eastbound side of Manitou Avenue, amid concerns that it might collapse.
“CDOT crews will continue to monitor the site, around the clock, and are now working on next steps to repair the roadway,” the agency said in a news release.
Ruxton Avenue remains open.
Drivers traveling west on Manitou Avenue can take Cañon Avenue to Park Avenue, which rejoins Manitou Avenue.