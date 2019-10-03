A pursuit on Interstate I-70 through Arapahoe County into Denver on Wednesday morning ended with a suspect being transported to a hospital with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Denver police.
Westbound I-70 was closed from Interstate 270 to Washington Street as the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office investigate. Denver police officers assisted the sheriff’s office in attempting to stop and apprehend the armed-carjacking suspect, said Denver police spokesman Jay Casillas.
Sheriff’s deputies began pursuing the person on I-70 before the chase ended in Denver, according to a sheriff’s office spokeswoman. At 10:49 a.m., the suspect, who had a gun, stole someone’s vehicle at a liquor store at 1497 Main St. in Strasburg, about 40 miles west of Denver, the sheriff’s office said.