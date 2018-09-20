It's no wonder a mother bear and her cub felt right at home. After all, it's called Bear Creek Dog Park.
The popular west Colorado Springs park was closed Thursday after the bears overstayed their welcome in a nearby tree.
The temporary closure was announced shortly before 11 a.m., and at first, officials hoped the bears would come down on their own and move on.
But by 4:30 p.m., they still hadn't left.
"We have made the decision to close the dog park for the day for everyone's safety as mama was starting to get a little agitated," said a post on the El Paso County Parks Facebook page.
Officials were expected to re-evaluate the situation Friday.
"Hopefully they move on overnight and the dog park will be back open tomorrow morning," said another Thursday afternoon Facebook post.
Bear Creek Dog Park is the county's most-visited park, attracting more than 100,000 visitors annually, the county website says. The 25-acre park is part of Bear Creek Regional Park.