Cadets who were accused of signaling a white supremacy hand signal at the annual Army-Navy football game have been cleared of wrong doing. West Point released a report today that states the cadets were playing the "circle game," a well known game where players attempt to get another person to look at the "OK" gesture and then deliver a punch if they look.
"The evidence strongly supports a finding that the cadets were playing the "circle game", an internationally recognized game in which people attempt to trick someone else into looking at an okay-like hand gesture below the waist."
Media exploded with allegations that the three cadets had purposefully made the "OK" symbol, characterized by the ADL as an official hate symbol.
"Sworn statements from all three cadets convey that their intention was to play the "circle game" in order to garner attention from a national audience as well as surrounding cadets."
The military investigation recommended the academy develop tactics, techniques, and/or procedures that define leader actions that must be taken prior to public events, such as ESPN GameDay, in order to preserve the value of wide exposure events."
