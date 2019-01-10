Austin, Texas developer Hickory Pass Limited Partnership bought Junior Achievement of Southern Colorado’s property at 2320 W. Colorado Ave., in late November for $1.45 million, according to El Paso County Assessor records.
The transaction includes 26,000 square feet of building space and adjacent land on the fringes of the Old Colorado City historic shopping district.
“He’s a buyer who likes to invest in up-and-coming markets,” said Holly Trinidad, owner of Hoff & Leigh, a Colorado Springs-based commercial real estate firm.
A major remodeling is about to get underway to transform the property, which previously housed the administrative offices of Discover Goodwill of Southern and Western Colorado, into a multi-tenant retail-office complex, Trinidad said.
Anchor tenant CrossFit SoCo has agreed to lease 10,000 square feet for a gym and physical fitness center, she said.
“We’re hoping to create a really cool center with a brewery, restaurant and outdoor businesses that relate to the Westside,” Trinidad said. “It should be a really great project for the neighborhood.”
Andy Oyler of Quantum Commercial Group in Colorado Springs represented the building’s seller in the deal.
Five years ago, neighbors opposed Kum & Go’s plan to build a convenience store on the 2-acre parcel Goodwill owns across the street from JA’s former headquarters and stopped the project from materializing.
Goodwill continues to own that property, which functions as a donation and sorting facility and fleet maintenance center, as well as the West retail center at 2304 W. Colorado Ave., said spokesman Bradd Hafer.